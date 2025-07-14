Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $28,651,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $147.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Owens Corning Inc has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback 12,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 price target on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.30.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

