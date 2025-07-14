Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.58% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $29,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,788,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,444,000 after buying an additional 3,029,009 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,648,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,887 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,326,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $14,291,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 895,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $29.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.