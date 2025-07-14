Cwm LLC Buys 31,154 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 532,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,154 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $26,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

GSY opened at $50.21 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

