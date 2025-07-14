Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.96 Million Stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Allstate by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate stock opened at $193.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.99 and a 200-day moving average of $196.67. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $162.27 and a 1 year high of $213.18.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.07.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

