American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of American Superconductor worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Superconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 942,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 143,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Superconductor by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,354 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $11,360,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $10,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $151,001.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 409,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,403.56. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $244,663.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,296,797 shares in the company, valued at $41,264,080.54. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,088 shares of company stock worth $4,952,531 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $39.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. American Superconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 261.13 and a beta of 2.91.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

