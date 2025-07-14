Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 5,120 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TM. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,099,000 after purchasing an additional 384,149 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after purchasing an additional 70,644 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 22,846.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 489,142 shares during the period. SRB Corp grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 398,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 393,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TM stock opened at $170.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $229.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.61. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $208.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.47. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

