Westmount Partners LLC Makes New Investment in GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Westmount Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of GRAIL by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of GRAIL by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

GRAIL Stock Performance

GRAIL stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. GRAIL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRAIL ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.03) by $0.93. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 1,464.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRAL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Transactions at GRAIL

In other GRAIL news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 41,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,396,219.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 294,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,976,098.60. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 48,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,635,867.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 511,460 shares in the company, valued at $17,353,837.80. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 532,890 shares of company stock worth $23,556,972.

About GRAIL

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

