Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 248,784 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 217.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 248,784 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,099,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,496,000 after acquiring an additional 126,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,450,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,388,000 after buying an additional 61,901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,187,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,777,000 after purchasing an additional 446,142 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,929,000 after purchasing an additional 285,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 295,054 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN opened at $27.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.02 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

About Trinity Industries

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.