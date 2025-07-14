VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Holdings Increased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 7.6% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC owned about 0.33% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $42,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $96.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.27. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.