Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $10.81 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 163.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,066 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable accounts for about 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.27% of Brookfield Renewable worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,464,000 after purchasing an additional 106,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $32.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.