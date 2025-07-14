Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 253 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,921,000 after purchasing an additional 525,956 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $87,775,000. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $72,164,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Zscaler by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,935,000 after purchasing an additional 332,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 148.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,137,000 after purchasing an additional 283,637 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.82.

Zscaler Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ ZS opened at $289.74 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $318.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,114.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $898,040.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 76,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,969.30. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $865,241.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 353,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,377,690.50. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,793 shares of company stock worth $58,752,794 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.