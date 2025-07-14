Leelyn Smith LLC Invests $459,000 in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,442,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,235,000 after buying an additional 107,640 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,746,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,803,000 after purchasing an additional 557,840 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,368,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,144 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,072,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after buying an additional 180,793 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $32.01 on Monday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

