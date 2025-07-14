Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,338,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 234.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $90.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

