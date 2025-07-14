State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.02 Million Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in XPO were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in XPO by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,641,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,034,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 79,393 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in XPO by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,753,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,812,000 after acquiring an additional 91,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in XPO by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,369,000 after acquiring an additional 425,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on XPO from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on XPO from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

XPO stock opened at $132.53 on Monday. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.93.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

