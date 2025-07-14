PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) vs. The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Financial Analysis

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The9 and PodcastOne”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $111.71 million 1.07 -$10.06 million N/A N/A PodcastOne $52.12 million 1.13 -$6.46 million ($0.25) -8.92

PodcastOne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The9.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A PodcastOne -11.84% -40.27% -27.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of PodcastOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

The9 has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PodcastOne has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The9 beats PodcastOne on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The9

The9 Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining business in China, Eastern Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

