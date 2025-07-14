Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Shares Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) were up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 2,055,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,053,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Stock Up 5.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.89.

About Gunsynd

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

