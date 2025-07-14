Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $741,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $159.96 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $191.78. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

