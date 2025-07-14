State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 700 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.0% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 17.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $43,350,309.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,690.66. This trade represents a 96.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,229,805.34. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,887,466. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE AR opened at $35.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.68. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AR. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

