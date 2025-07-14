Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) and Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) Financial Contrast

Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE – Get Free Report) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Engine Group and Frontier Communications Parent”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Engine Group $6.33 million 7.00 $330,000.00 N/A N/A Frontier Communications Parent $5.94 billion 1.55 -$322.00 million ($1.55) -23.73

Profitability

Global Engine Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications Parent.

This table compares Global Engine Group and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Engine Group N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications Parent -6.47% -7.73% -1.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Engine Group and Frontier Communications Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Engine Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Frontier Communications Parent 1 10 1 0 2.00

Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus target price of $36.07, suggesting a potential downside of 1.93%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Global Engine Group.

Summary

Global Engine Group beats Frontier Communications Parent on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Engine Group

Global Engine Group Holding Limited provides integrated solutions in the information communication technologies (ICT), system integration, and other technical consultation service areas in Hong Kong. The company offers ICT solution services, including cloud platform deployment, IT system design, configuration, maintenance, and data center colocation and cloud services; technical services, such as technical development, support, and outsourcing services for data center and cloud computing infrastructure, mobility and fixed network communications, and Internet-of-things (IoT) projects; and project management services. It serves telecom operators; data center and cloud computing services providers; and IoT solutions providers, resellers, and users. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services. It serves large enterprise customers, small and medium businesses, and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

