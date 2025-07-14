CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 450.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in CNH Industrial by 29.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 169.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNH stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 11.18.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Northland Securities upgraded CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

In other CNH Industrial news, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $285,940.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 856,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,489.80. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jay Schroeder sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $27,355.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 32,762 shares in the company, valued at $416,077.40. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,246 shares of company stock worth $511,732 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

