Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,199 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Woori Bank were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Woori Bank by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Woori Bank by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Woori Bank by 3,000.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 81,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 78,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Woori Bank by 1,830.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 41,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Woori Bank by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Bank Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of WF opened at $55.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Woori Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39.

About Woori Bank

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

