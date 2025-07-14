Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 744.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,431,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total value of $914,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,508 shares of company stock worth $2,431,670. Insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE HLI opened at $189.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.77. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.99 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

