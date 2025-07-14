Diversify Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 854,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Croban bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. CFC Planning Co LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.3% in the first quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC now owns 50,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.5% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 16,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

