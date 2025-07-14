Cerity Partners LLC Has $16.66 Million Position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 338.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,515 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $16,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Evergy by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,591,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $68.96 on Monday. Evergy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.