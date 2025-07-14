State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,668 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 19.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic stock opened at $36.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 3.32%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

