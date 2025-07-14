The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Receives $40.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Campbell’s from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Consumer Edge reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell’s by 923.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell’s by 333.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Campbell’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Campbell’s has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell’s will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

