Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,153 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,385,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,710,000 after acquiring an additional 766,049 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,592,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 439,417 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,759,000 after buying an additional 317,316 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CGBL stock opened at $33.58 on Monday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

