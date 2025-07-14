Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Relx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Relx by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Relx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Relx by 2.5% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Relx by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

RELX stock opened at $53.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RELX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on RELX

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.