Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE:ADNT opened at $23.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. Adient has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 22.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after acquiring an additional 823,638 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,901,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,174,000 after purchasing an additional 272,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,820,000 after purchasing an additional 53,101 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after buying an additional 1,503,817 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,615,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,773,000 after acquiring an additional 201,276 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

