Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after buying an additional 4,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,022,000 after buying an additional 2,819,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,436,610,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $626.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $629.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $599.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.50.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

