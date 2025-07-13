Westmount Partners LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Westmount Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $88.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $90.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

