Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (ARBKL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5468 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 54.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83.

About Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

