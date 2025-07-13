Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 92.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $573.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $549.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $576.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

