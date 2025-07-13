Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 1,077 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 153.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 2,824.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 154,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 149,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Astera Labs by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,644,000 after purchasing an additional 792,153 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 75.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Astera Labs by 73.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Astera Labs Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of ALAB opened at $95.90 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 435.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 128,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $11,545,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 541,125 shares in the company, valued at $48,712,072.50. This trade represents a 19.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $11,840,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 755,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,178,800. This trade represents a 17.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,965,984 shares of company stock worth $178,631,873 in the last 90 days.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

