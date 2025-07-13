eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Boosted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in eBay by 84.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $234,829.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,809.51. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $961,196.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 317,625 shares in the company, valued at $24,145,852.50. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,183 shares of company stock worth $23,490,942 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra Research raised eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

