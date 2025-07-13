United Wealth Management LLC Has $20.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

United Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 6.5% of United Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. United Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $20,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

