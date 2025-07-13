832 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Acquired by Hughes Financial Services LLC

Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 68.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 117.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 29.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNTH opened at $81.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average is $89.93. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,002,650.78. Following the sale, the director owned 318,650 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,879.50. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

