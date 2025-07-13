Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Shares Acquired by United Wealth Management LLC

United Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF comprises 5.6% of United Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. United Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $17,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.0358 dividend. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

