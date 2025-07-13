The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W cut AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at AZEK

Institutional Trading of AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,832,121. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AZEK by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 472.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in AZEK by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Price Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AZEK has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.82.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.75 million. AZEK had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

