iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Hughes Financial Services LLC

Hughes Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hughes Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.71. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

