Hughes Financial Services LLC Takes $150,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBMQ. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 239,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 47,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMQ stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $25.66.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

