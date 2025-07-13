Top Large Cap Stocks To Follow Now – July 10th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Advanced Micro Devices, and Palantir Technologies are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with market capitalizations generally above $10 billion. These firms tend to be well-established and financially stable, often pay dividends, and typically exhibit lower volatility than smaller-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $13.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $309.70. 75,953,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,409,258. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.10. The company has a market cap of $997.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.17, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.82. 129,633,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,494,886. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.43. The company has a market cap of $4.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $164.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $556.00. 27,385,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,378,784. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $557.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

AMD stock traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.59. 50,796,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,954,645. The company has a market capitalization of $232.81 billion, a PE ratio of 105.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.93.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

PLTR stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.32. 51,013,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,946,733. The company has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a PE ratio of 619.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $148.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.83.

