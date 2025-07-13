Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $613,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $244.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.02 and a 200-day moving average of $213.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.73. The company has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 price target on Analog Devices and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

