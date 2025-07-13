Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 93 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.9%

KMB stock opened at $129.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

