Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $541,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,183,000 after purchasing an additional 832,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $279,993,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,347,000 after purchasing an additional 528,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 456,535 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $427.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.99. The company has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $429.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

