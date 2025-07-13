Prudent Man Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 0.8% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Prologis by 63.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD opened at $109.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. CJS Securities decreased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

