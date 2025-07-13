Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG opened at $241.24 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.82 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $268.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.21.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

