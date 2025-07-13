Cwm LLC Sells 12,808 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 351,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $39,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $275,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 165,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $330,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,908.56. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,340,745. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $109.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

