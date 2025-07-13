Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 630 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $196.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.03. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

