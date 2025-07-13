Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.98.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.